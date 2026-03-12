Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $117.30 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 418,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

NYSE:BIO opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $343.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 29.42%.The business had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

