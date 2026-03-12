Capital Research Global Investors Has $159 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,410 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 755,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $158,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,263 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.