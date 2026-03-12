Capital Research Global Investors Has $123.93 Million Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $123,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.33.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $420.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.05 and its 200 day moving average is $351.54. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $477.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

