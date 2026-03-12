Capital Research Global Investors Has $100.41 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055,172 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $100,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 204.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $693,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting BridgeBio Pharma

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 FORTIFY interim analysis for oral BBP‑418 showed early, sustained separation from placebo on ambulation endpoints (100MTT, 10MWT), favorable safety signals, and BridgeBio’s plan to submit an NDA in H1 2026 (U.S. launch targeted late‑2026/early‑2027) — a potential first approved therapy for LGMD2I/R9 if cleared. BBP-418 Phase 3 FORTIFY Interim Analysis

Phase‑3 FORTIFY interim analysis for oral BBP‑418 showed early, sustained separation from placebo on ambulation endpoints (100MTT, 10MWT), favorable safety signals, and BridgeBio’s plan to submit an NDA in H1 2026 (U.S. launch targeted late‑2026/early‑2027) — a potential first approved therapy for LGMD2I/R9 if cleared. Positive Sentiment: Positive conference/academic exposure — additional FORTIFY data were presented at MDA and BridgeBio participated in investor conferences (Barclays), increasing visibility among clinicians and investors. Barclays Conference Transcript

Positive conference/academic exposure — additional FORTIFY data were presented at MDA and BridgeBio participated in investor conferences (Barclays), increasing visibility among clinicians and investors. Positive Sentiment: New/expanded analyst coverage and price‑target upgrades: William Blair initiated coverage at “Outperform” and several firms (including JPMorgan and others recently) have raised targets — supporting buy‑side momentum and higher headline valuations. William Blair Initiates Coverage

New/expanded analyst coverage and price‑target upgrades: William Blair initiated coverage at “Outperform” and several firms (including JPMorgan and others recently) have raised targets — supporting buy‑side momentum and higher headline valuations. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and $100 target but adjusted near‑term EPS forecasts (mix of upward and downward tweaks across 2026–2027), reflecting both optimism on commercial upside and uncertainty in near‑term modeling.

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and $100 target but adjusted near‑term EPS forecasts (mix of upward and downward tweaks across 2026–2027), reflecting both optimism on commercial upside and uncertainty in near‑term modeling. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and short‑term trading headlines (price‑target/news driven pops and mentions on watch lists) are amplifying volume and volatility; reported short‑interest data in feeds appear inconsistent/zeroed and are not a reliable signal today.

Media coverage and short‑term trading headlines (price‑target/news driven pops and mentions on watch lists) are amplifying volume and volatility; reported short‑interest data in feeds appear inconsistent/zeroed and are not a reliable signal today. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling activity noted in aggregate disclosures (multiple executives sold shares in recent months), which can weigh on investor sentiment even as clinical news is positive. Quiver Quant — Insider & Conference Summary

Large insider selling activity noted in aggregate disclosures (multiple executives sold shares in recent months), which can weigh on investor sentiment even as clinical news is positive. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and commercialization risk remains — interim data are promising but full NDA review, label, timing, and payer access are uncertain; investors should expect binary outcomes tied to FDA review and launch execution.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.13. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $2,877,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,047,650.84. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,505.94. This represents a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,095 shares of company stock worth $16,099,240 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.