Capital Research Global Investors Acquires New Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $13,105,000.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $502,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 160 shares in the company, valued at $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $90.02 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

