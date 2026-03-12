Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 176,549 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $63,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 237.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 102.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total value of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,825,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 150,846 shares in the company, valued at $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $5,438,945 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $192.29 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

