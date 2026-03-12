Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 21,113 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,715,651,000 after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,266,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,997,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average of $298.50. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $233.29 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $415.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.24.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

