Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 104,830 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,830 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 610,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,833.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 90,857 shares of company stock worth $6,500,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

