Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,570 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 12th total of 135,026 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc is a Canada-based pulp manufacturing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canfor Corporation. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company specializes in the production of bleached softwood kraft pulp. Established in 2005 and publicly listed in 2006, Canfor Pulp Products has built a reputation for delivering high-strength, premium-quality pulp to paper, tissue and specialty product manufacturers around the world.

Operating four kraft pulp mills in British Columbia and Alberta, Canfor Pulp Products leverages integrated production facilities and in‐house research and development to optimize fiber properties and resource utilization.

