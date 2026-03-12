Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.0890, with a volume of 2926939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after buying an additional 3,003,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after buying an additional 143,550 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

