Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 336 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the February 12th total of 1,364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Tax Aware ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Tax Aware ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tax Aware ETF (NASDAQ:TAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Cambria Tax Aware ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambria Tax Aware ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TAX opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Cambria Tax Aware ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Cambria Tax Aware ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Tax Aware ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Cambria Tax Aware ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

The Cambria Tax Aware ETF (TAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US stocks with value and quality characteristics and low or no dividend yields. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation without distributing high dividend income or taxable gains. TAX was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

