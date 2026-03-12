C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on February 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.34. 590,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,535.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.