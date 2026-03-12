BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.
BWXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.
BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.2%
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting BWX Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $230 price target (~16% upside vs. current levels), providing fresh sell‑side validation and a near‑term catalyst for price appreciation. TD Cowen rates BWXT ‘Buy’ with $230 PT
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights that BWXT has surged ~102% over the past year on strong earnings growth, rising analyst estimates and robust demand for nuclear components across defense and commercial markets — evidence investors are rewarding accelerating fundamentals. BWXT Stock Outperforms Industry in the Past Year
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo coverage emphasize BWXT’s strategic role as a cornerstone of U.S. naval nuclear propulsion — a durable revenue base (reactor components, fuel, next‑gen investments) that supports predictability and defense contract exposure. That structural moat is likely helping multiple upgrades and re‑ratings. What Makes BWXT a Cornerstone of US Naval Nuclear Propulsion?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus across outlets remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), signalling broad industry support but not unanimous conviction — useful confirmation but less of an immediate catalyst than a high‑profile upgrade. Consensus ‘Moderate Buy’ Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces show BWXT outpacing some aerospace peers this year; this relative performance attracts fund flows but also raises valuation scrutiny given BWXT’s premium metrics (high P/E). Is BWX Technologies Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector news: NuScale Power (SMR competitor) plunged after weak results — short‑term negative for SMR sentiment but could redirect investor attention to established suppliers like BWXT; net effect on BWXT is mixed. SMR Stock Plunges 14% in a Month
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.
Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.
