Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.60.

Bumble Stock Up 1.1%

BMBL stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($4.34). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 52.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,164,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820,205 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149,372 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

