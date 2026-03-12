Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,558 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 12th total of 3,484 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of BFRGW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Inc provides a cloud-based artificial intelligence platform designed to unlock value from high-value technical data in asset-intensive industries. The company’s software ingests and organizes disparate data sources—such as engineering documents, inspection reports and sensor readings—and applies natural language processing and machine learning to enable rapid search, analytics and knowledge management. By automating manual data-handling tasks, Bullfrog AI helps clients improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making.

The Bullfrog AI platform comprises modular applications that address key use cases in fields such as reliability engineering, field operations and regulatory compliance.

