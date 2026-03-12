Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2026 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $112.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $142.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/18/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by Stephens from $137.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “cautious” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by Stephens from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

