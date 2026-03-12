Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 12th total of 7,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile
The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Build Bond Innovation ETF
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.