Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2026

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 12th total of 7,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in Build Bond Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.