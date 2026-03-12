Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 12th total of 7,820 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in Build Bond Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000.

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

