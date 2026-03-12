Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.18 and last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 132654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.3%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The company has a market cap of C$385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.53%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

