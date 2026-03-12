Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM‑4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next‑gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First 400G/lane Optical DSP

Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM‑4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next‑gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long‑term growth expectations. Broadcom’s AI momentum could be far from over (MarketBeat)

Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium‑term sentiment. RBC Lifts Broadcom Price Target

Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single‑day drivers. AI Titans at GTC 2026 (247WallSt)

Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single‑day drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data.

Short‑interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data. Negative Sentiment: Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross‑margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top‑line AI guidance. Broadcom margin and memory-price discussion (MarketBeat)

Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross‑margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top‑line AI guidance. Negative Sentiment: Peer strength (Marvell’s big beat and aggressive guidance) highlights competition in custom silicon and could cap near‑term upside as investors rotate among top AI infrastructure names. Marvell’s big earnings win (MarketBeat)

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $341.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.