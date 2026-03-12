Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM‑4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next‑gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First 400G/lane Optical DSP

Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM‑4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next‑gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long‑term growth expectations. Broadcom’s AI momentum could be far from over (MarketBeat)

Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium‑term sentiment. RBC Lifts Broadcom Price Target

Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single‑day drivers. AI Titans at GTC 2026 (247WallSt)

Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single‑day drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data.

Short‑interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data. Negative Sentiment: Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross‑margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top‑line AI guidance. Broadcom margin and memory-price discussion (MarketBeat)

Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross‑margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top‑line AI guidance. Negative Sentiment: Peer strength (Marvell’s big beat and aggressive guidance) highlights competition in custom silicon and could cap near‑term upside as investors rotate among top AI infrastructure names. Marvell’s big earnings win (MarketBeat)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

AVGO stock opened at $341.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

