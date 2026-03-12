Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after buying an additional 491,962 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 764,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 247,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 120.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,629,000 after buying an additional 163,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

