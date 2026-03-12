Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.18. Bridgestone shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 21,648 shares.

BRDCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

