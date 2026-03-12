Brian Posner Purchases 3,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Brian Posner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190. The trade was a 35.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.34. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.