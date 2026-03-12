Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,845 shares, a growth of 498.6% from the February 12th total of 2,981 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (BVB KGaA) is the corporate entity responsible for managing Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany’s leading professional football clubs. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, the company combines a limited partnership structure with joint-stock features to oversee all sporting and commercial operations, including first-team activities, youth development and academy programs.

The company’s principal business activities encompass matchday operations, media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, and global merchandising.

