Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.03 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 84112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.