BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,875 shares, an increase of 2,293.6% from the February 12th total of 329 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter.

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

