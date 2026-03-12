BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,875 shares, an increase of 2,293.6% from the February 12th total of 329 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BBBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.
Further Reading
