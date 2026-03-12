Bokf Na Sells 8,422 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Elahere market opportunity highlighted — A market research report reiterates growing epidemiology and adoption tailwinds for Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine), supporting long-term revenue upside for AbbVie’s oncology franchise. Elahere Market Report

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie stock opened at $227.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

