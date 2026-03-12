Bokf Na Purchases 2,545 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bokf Na raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on large tech names including IBM; coverage cited IBM as a buy/hold candidate based on enterprise AI and hybrid cloud exposure. This supports investor confidence in the company’s strategy. Read More.

Shares of IBM opened at $248.56 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.69 and a 200 day moving average of $284.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

