Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 159.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 201.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

