Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.52 and a 200-day moving average of $205.54. The stock has a market cap of $585.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.