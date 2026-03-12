Bokf Na Buys 8,974 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bokf Na increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.2% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $213,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

