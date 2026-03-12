Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bokf Na lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $333.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

