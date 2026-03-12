BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF $BKCI Shares Purchased by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF comprises about 1.6% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 83,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 2,013.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 906,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKCI opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

