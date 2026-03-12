BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 189,263 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,263 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $112,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

