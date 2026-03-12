BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,302 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $169,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 75,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRDO opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 2.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $546,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,531,846.70. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $3,502,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,299,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,414,441.90. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,085 shares of company stock valued at $59,514,322. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

