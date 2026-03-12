BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,916 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $152,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MP stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $17,492,742.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,805,965 shares in the company, valued at $821,758,774.05. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

