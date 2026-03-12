BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 243.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SAP were worth $116,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 440,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 61,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.4% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,771,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Santander upgraded SAP to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded SAP from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.08. SAP SE has a one year low of $187.93 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

