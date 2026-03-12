Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2026

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHM stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluerock Homes Trust

In other news, CEO Ramin Kamfar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,926.35. The trade was a 919.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

(Get Free Report)

Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.

The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.