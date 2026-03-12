Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHM stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluerock Homes Trust

In other news, CEO Ramin Kamfar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,926.35. The trade was a 919.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

About Bluerock Homes Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.

The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.

