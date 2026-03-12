Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance
Shares of BHM stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bluerock Homes Trust
In other news, CEO Ramin Kamfar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,926.35. The trade was a 919.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.51% of the company’s stock.
About Bluerock Homes Trust
Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.
The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.
