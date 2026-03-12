Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BACQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 177,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $4,648,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $25,674,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,211,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 663,884 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,748,000.

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not presently have operations of its own and intends to seek opportunities primarily in sectors where its sponsor, Bleichroeder & Co, holds expertise, including financial services, industrials and technology.

The company’s strategy involves raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to finance acquisition targets and working closely with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements.

