Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bk Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BKTI opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.45. Bk Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 40.39% and a net margin of 15.71%.Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bk Technologies

About Bk Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bk Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bk Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bk Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bk Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

