Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Bk Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BKTI opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.45. Bk Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.
Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 40.39% and a net margin of 15.71%.Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS.
About Bk Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.
BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.
