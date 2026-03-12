Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.00 and last traded at C$33.33, with a volume of 243131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.14.

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$877.01 million for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

