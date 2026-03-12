Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDSX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biodesix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDSX

Biodesix Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,760.83% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $35,874.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,763.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,563,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,878. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 182,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,616 and sold 10,999 shares valued at $116,095. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.