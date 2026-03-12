Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BILI. Bank of America cut their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.75. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $16,620,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

