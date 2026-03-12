Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.86 and traded as low as €44.70. Basf shares last traded at €45.27, with a volume of 5,069,732 shares traded.

Basf Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries.

