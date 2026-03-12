Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 284.60 and last traded at GBX 286.60, with a volume of 16955846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTRW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478.63.

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 4.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Insider Activity at Barratt Redrow

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £18,698.47. Also, insider Nigel Webb purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 329 per share, for a total transaction of £49,350. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

