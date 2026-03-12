Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 235,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 80,681 shares.The stock last traded at $31.88 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $519.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and digital banking capabilities. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across its footprint in Maine and New Hampshire, with a network of full-service branch offices and lending centers.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Bar Harbor Bankshares provides specialized financial services such as mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit tailored to the needs of local businesses.

