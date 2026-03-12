Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Steph & Co. raised its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

