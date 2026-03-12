Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 66,179 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the February 12th total of 31,647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bandai Namco Stock Performance

Shares of NCBDY opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. Bandai Namco has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.59.

Get Bandai Namco alerts:

Bandai Namco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandai Namco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandai Namco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.