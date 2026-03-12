Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

Get Banco Santander Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Banco Santander Chile has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $740.07 million for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Chile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 102,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.