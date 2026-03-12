Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2,989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 678.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

